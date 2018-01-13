Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Hurricanes (1/12/2018)

LARS ELLER (20), of the Washington Capitals, prepares to take a shot against the Carolina Hurricanes during a game at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
Carolina Hurricanes defenseman, JACCOB SLAVIN (74), plays the puck during a game against the Washington Capitals. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
Washington Capitals goaltender, PHILIPP GRUBAUER (31), plays the puck during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3. (31), plays the puck during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3. (31), plays the puck during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
Washington Capitals forward, JAKUB VRANA (13), takes a shot during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3. (13), takes a shot during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
Washington Capitals forward, ALEX OVECHKIN (8), before heading down the tunnel to take on the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
ALEX OVECHKIN (8) celebrates with PHILIPP GRUBAUER (31) and MADISON BOWEY (22) after a comeback win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
ALEX OVECHKIN (8) celebrates as the Washington Capitals take the lead over the Carolina Hurricanes with 1 second left in the game. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
JORDAN STAAL (11) skates the puck in the zone during a game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
DMITRY ORLOV (9) plays the puck during a game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
JOHN CARLSON (74), of the Washington Capitals, skates the puck behind the net during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
PHILIPP GRUBAUER (31) makes a save against SEBASTIAN AHO (20) during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
Washington Capitals vs Carolina Hurricanes on January 12, 2018. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
CAM WARD (30) makes a save during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
SEBASTIAN AHO (20), of the Carolina Hurricanes, lines up for a faceoff during a game against the Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
JEFF SKINNER (53) and DMITRY ORLOV, fight for the puck during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
ALEX OVECHKIN (8) fakes a shot during a game between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
MATT NISKANEN (2), of the Washington Capitals, lines up to take a shot during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
LARS ELLER (20), of the Washington Capitals, skates with the puck during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
MATT NISKANEN (2), of the Washington Capitals, calls for the puck during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
NOAH HANIFIN (5) and JAKUB VRANA (13) battle for the puck during a game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at PNC Arena. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.
CHANDLER STEPHENSON (18), of the Washington Capitals, skates the puck into the zone during a game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Capitals beat the Hurricanes 4-3.