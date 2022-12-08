Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (12/07/2022)

by | Dec 8, 2022

Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (12/07/2022)

Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal night puts him just six goals away from tying Gordie Howe’s record of 801 goals. Additionally he is now just one goal short of 500 even-strength goals. Only three other players have reached this milestone: Wayne Gretzky (617), Gordie Howe (566), and Jaromire Jagr (538). The visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Dylan Strome (#17 WSH)
2nd Charlie Lindgren (#79 WSH)
3rd Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI)

The New Jersey Devils unveiled their reverse retro jerseys on the road against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center. Their uniforms used the colors of their previous franchises, the Colorado Rockies and Kansas City Scouts, by using blue, gold, red, and white. The visiting New Jersey Devils defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 3-2 during regulation.

