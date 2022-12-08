Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (12/07/2022)

Alex Ovechkin’s two-goal night puts him just six goals away from tying Gordie Howe’s record of 801 goals. Additionally he is now just one goal short of 500 even-strength goals. Only three other players have reached this milestone: Wayne Gretzky (617), Gordie Howe (566), and Jaromire Jagr (538). The visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 4-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Dylan Strome (#17 WSH)
2nd Charlie Lindgren (#79 WSH)
3rd Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI)