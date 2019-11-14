Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (11/13/2019) Bob Fina November 14, 2019 Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks the pucks off the dasher Jonas Siegenthaler #34 of the Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals involved in an open-ice collision Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals defends the net while teammate Nick Jensen #3 defends against Andy Andreoff #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals plays the puck against Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals stares down Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals passes the puck against James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals avoids a fallen Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals smiles Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals with a step on a trailing Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers Carsen Twarynski #81 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals go into the corner after the puck Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers flanked by John Carlson #74 and Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals Jonas Siegenthaler #34 of the Washington Capitals backhands the puck away from a shadowing Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Richard Panik #14 of the Washington Capitals battle in front of Carter Hart #79 Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals makes a pad save Phillippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a hit on Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers slows down Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals Jonas Siegenthaler #34 of the Washington Capitals and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle while Braden Holtby #70 gloves the puck Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck against a defending Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers Richard Panik #14 of the Washington Capitals Tom Wilson #43, Jakub Vrana #13, and Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals line up for a face-off Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Nick Jensen #3 of the Washington Capitals Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals battles through Shayne Gostisbehere #53 and Tyler Pitlick #18 of the Philadelphia Flyers Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals plays the puck next to a falling Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals releases the puck Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers plays the puck behind Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers puts the puck in the top right corner of the net defended by Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 of the Washington Capitals beats Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers to win the game in the shootout The visiting Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 2-1 in a shootout. Three Star Selections: 1st Carter Hart (#79 PHI) 2nd Evgeny Kuznetsov (#92 WSH) 3rd Braden Holtby (#70 WSH) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related