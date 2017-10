Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (10/14/2017)

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Washington Capitals by a score of 8-2 during regulation. Scott Laughton, Sean Courturier, and Claude Giroux each netted a pair of goals.

Three Star Selections:

1st Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI)

2nd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)

3rd Scott Laughton (#21 PHI)