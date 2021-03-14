Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (03/13/2021)

Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers appears to do a jig during warm-ups
Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Linesman Brad Kovachik #71
Philadelphia Flyers line up during the national anthem
Zdeno Chara #33 of the Washington Capitals and Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers helps defend the net against Conor Sheary #73 of the Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals
Justin Schultz #2 of the Washington Capitals passes the puck
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches back but is unable to glove the puck
Daniel Sprong #10 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Conor Sheary #73 of the Washington Capitals plays the puck from a seated position
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers drives Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Washington Capitals into the boards
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Washington Capitals tumble to the ice
Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring against Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers bobbles the puck
Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, tosses gold coins into the air in front of an inflatable rainbow while dressed as a Leprechaun
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers handles the puck while defended against by Evgeny Kuznetsov #92 of the Washington Capitals
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates over to congratulate James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets replaced by Carter Hart #79
Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal against the Washington Capitals and is congratulated by teammates Jakub Voracek #93 and Travis Sanheim #6
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals
T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals falls to the ice after being squeezed by Justin Braun #61 and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brenden Dillon #4 of the Washington Capitals holds up Andy Andreoff #10 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nate Prosser #39 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals run into the end boards
Kevin Hayes #13 and a helmet-less Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals wraps his stick around Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brenden Dillon #4 of the Washington Capitals chase the puck
Nicklas Backstrom #19 and T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals joyous after a goal is scored against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals gets congratulated by his teammates
Garnet Hathaway #21, Carl Hagelin #62, and Zdeno Chara #33 of the Washington Capitals line up for a face-off
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers fells Zdeno Chara #33 of the Washington Capitals
John Carlson #74 of the Washington Capitals backchecks Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Justin Schultz #2 of the Washington Capitals blocks the puck
Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals celebrates in front of Carter Hart #79 and Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Line mates come together to celebrate a goal by Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers stops with the puck and Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals follows suit
Zdeno Chara #33 of the Washington Capitals shoves James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ilya Samsonov #30 of the Washington Capitals makes a save against Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals and Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Ilya Samsonov #30 of the Washington Capitals makes a save against James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Justin Schultz #2 of the Washington Capitals and James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brenden Dillon #4 of the Washington Capitals gets a shove from Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brenden Dillon #4 of the Washington Capitals and Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches over Nick Jensen #3 of the Washington Capitals to dislodge the puck in the glove of Ilya Samsonov #30