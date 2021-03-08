Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (03/07/2021)

Vinyl signs adorn the seats indicating where the patrons are to sit during the game between the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers
A temporary plexiglass wall is erected between the open-air netted benches and the fans
"Welcome Back Fans" displayed on the arena screens
Fans scan their tickets entering the Wells Fargo Center for the first time in nearly a year.
Fans walk under a balloon arch that reads, "Welcome Back Fans"
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers line-up for the singing of the national anthem
A pair of 62's, Carl Hagelin #62 of the Washington Capitals and Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers, come crashing down in the corner
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers readies the glove for the incoming puck
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers rubs Nick Jensen #3 of the Washington Capitals into the boards
Justin Schultz #2 of the Washington Capitals plays the puck down on one knee
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Washington Capitals
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring a goal
Linesman Libor Suchanek #60 drops the puck for a face-off between Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals
Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers draws the ire of Brenden Dillon #4 and the rest of the Washington Capitals
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a pad save
Ilya Samsonov #30 of the Washington Capitals gloves the loose puck in the crease
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Carl Hagelin #62 of the Washington Capitals battle for the puck
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck
John Carlson #74 of the Washington Capitals gets a delay of game penalty while Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers throws up his arm to indicate as such
Linesman Andrew Smith #51 holds up the face-off to address the players
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Zdeno Chara #33 of the Washington Capitals shoots the puck
Nolan Patrick #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Nick Jensen #3 of the Washington Capitals set up shop in front of Ilya Samsonov #30
Dmitry Orlov #9 of the Washington Capitals gets congratulated after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Ovechkin #8, Nick Jensen #3, and Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Richard Panik #14 of the Washington Capitals puts Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers into the glass
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers cannot get through Richard Panik #14 of the Washington Capitals
Socially distanced fans attend the first Philadelphia Flyers home game in nearly a year
Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Washington Capitals and Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle along the boards