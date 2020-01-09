Photo Gallery: Capitals vs Flyers (01/08/2020)

Lars Eller #20 of the Washington Capitals inverts the puck on the blade of his stick
Mark Friedman #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers with pride tape on the blade of his stick
Radko Gudas #33 of the Washington Capitals skates by a fan holding a sign that reads, “Radko my mom messed up your # !! gotta spare?” and a jersey with his name on it with the number 93 instead of his 33
A young fan looks up to Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers prior to the national anthem
Mikhail Vorobyev #24 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to poke the puck away from Brendan Leipsic #28 of the Washington Capitals
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates with the crowd after scoring a goal against Braden Holtby #70 of the Washington Capitals
Michal Kempny #6 of the Washington Capitals shoves Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty holds up a sign that reads, “Cats was snubbed #GoldenGlobes”
Nick Jensen #3 of the Washington Capitals ties up a Philadelphia Flyers player while teammate Braden Holtby #70 makes a save
Nicklas Backstrom #19 of the Washington Capitals reaches over Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers to get at the puck
Radko Gudas #33 of the Washington Capitals uses his stick against Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate a goal
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers collides into Nick Jensen #3 of the Washington Capitals
A shoving erupts between the Philadelphia Flyers and Washington Capitals
Carl Hagelin #62 of the Washington Capitals looks for a potential rebound after shooting the puck against Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals connects with a hit against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a hit on Jakub Vrana #13 of the Washington Capitals
Brendan Leipsic #28 of the Washington Capitals loses his helmet while battling with Mark Friedman #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring a short-handed goal against the Washington Capitals
Welcome to Pride Night displayed on the concourse electronic displays during the game between the Washington Capitals and the Philadelphia Flyers
T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals carries the puck ahead of Jakub Voracek #93 and Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carl Hagelin #62 of the Washington Capitals and Mark Friedman #59 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck in the corner
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers stares down Tom Wilson #43 of the Washington Capitals
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save
The puck rolls through the crease behind Travis Sanheim #6 and Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nic Dowd #26 of the Washington Capitals and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers during a face-off
T.J. Oshie #77 of the Washington Capitals carries the puck over the blueline into his offensive zone
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates teammate Carter Hart #79 after the conclusion of the game
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Washington Capitals by a score of 3-2 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Kevin Hayes (#13 PHI)
2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)
3rd Jakub Vrana (#13 WSH)