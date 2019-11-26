Photo Gallery: Canucks vs Flyers (11/25/2019) Bob Fina November 26, 2019 Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers Hockey Fights Cancer shoulder patch affixed to a Philadelphia Flyers cancer themed purple and black jersey Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck A pair of fans hold up a cancer rally towel that reads “I fight for Don Yanick” A “I fight for Customization Station” is set up on the concourse where fans can write in the name of their loved ones affected by cancer The Philadelphia Flyers arena screen throws jets of fire during the player introductions Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks stops a scoring attempt by Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers Adam Gaudette #88 of the Vancouver Canucks comes in to hit Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers Philadelphia Flyers cheerleader Micaela smiles for the camera Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a hit on Christopher Tanev #8 of the Vancouver Canucks Bo Horvat #53 of the Vancouver Canucks hits Matt Niskanen #15 of the Philadelphia Flyers Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks goes airborne along the boards Hockey Fights Cancer ad adorns the boards for Hockey Fights Cancer night Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers crashes the net guarded by Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks Linesman Darren Gibbs (#66) Elias Pettersson #40 of the Vancouver Canucks and James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers collide into each other The puck dents the netting behind Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his arms while on his knees to celebrate a goal scored against the Vancouver Canucks Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers points to a teammate after a goal is scored against the Vancouver Canucks Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets a hug from Jakub Voracek #93 Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck to teammate Oskar Lindblom #23 J.T. Miller #9 of the Vancouver Canucks blocks a shot Thatcher Demko #35 of the Vancouver Canucks gets ready for a face-off A 50th anniversary patch next to the Vancouver Canucks orca inspired logo A Philadelphia Flyers cancer themed game used puck given to a fan sits on the dasher while a face-off happens in the background The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a score of 2-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) 2nd Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI) 3rd Thatcher Demko (#35 VAN) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related