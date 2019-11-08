Photo Gallery: Canadiens vs Flyers (11/07/2019)

-
Max Domi #13 of the Montreal Canadiens smiles after reading a sign held by a fan
A fan holds up a sign that reads, “Hi Max Domi I’m living -no days off- with celiac disease” which is the same disease Max also has
Max Domi #13 of the Montreal Canadiens flips up a warm-up puck with his stick
Members of the Montreal Canadiens try to get the puck past Keith Kinkaid #37 of the Montreal Canadiens
Nick Suzuki #14 of the Montreal Canadiens stays ahead of Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers while looking at the rebound given up by Carter Hart #79
Jonathan Drouin #92 of the Montreal Canadiens and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers run into each other
Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens fails to glove the puck
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty flings two bags of popcorn through the air onto the fans
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty shoots toilet paper onto the fans with leaf blower toilet paper gun
Through a crowd of players Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers is able to trap the puck with his glove
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a big hit onto Ryan Poehling #25 of the Montreal Canadiens
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his stick in jubilation after Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens gives up a goal
Mike Reilly #28 and Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens reach for the puck
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck handled by Nate Thompson #44 of the Montreal Canadiens
Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens knocks Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers off of his skates
Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens gives up a rebound in front of Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers
James van Riemsdyk #25, Jakub Voracek #93, Joel Farabee #49, Claude Giroux #28, and Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers come together to celebrate after scoring a goal against the Montreal Canadiens
Mike Reilly #28 of the Montreal Canadiens pins Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards behind the net
Ben Chiarot #8 of the Montreal Canadiens clears Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers out of the crease
Ben Chiarot #8 of the Montreal Canadiens uses his glove to control the puck in front of teammate Carey Price #31 and Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Cousins #21 of the Montreal Canadiens raises his stick after assisting on a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Cousins #21 of the Montreal Canadiens leaps in the air to avoid the incoming puck and to screen Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers while battling against Travis Sanheim #6
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers defend against Joel Armia #40 of the Montreal Canadiens
Joel Farabee #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches against Victor Mete #53 of the Montreal Canadiens
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks around a battling Justin Braun #61 and Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens
Joel Armia #40 of the Montreal Canadiens looks as the puck gets past Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Armia #40 of the Montreal Canadiens skates over to teammates Jonathan Drouin #92, Shea Weber #6, and Victor Mete #53 to congratulate them
Nate Thompson #44 of the Montreal Canadiens trips up Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers who still gets the pass off
The puck sails over the net and head of Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens
Max Domi #13 of the Montreal Canadiens gets upended by Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers reacts to the puck crossing the goal line as Carey Price #31 of the Montreal Canadiens reaches behind him
Travis Konecny #11, Sean Couturier #14, Shayne Gostisbehere #53, and Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers huddle together to celebrate their overtime goal against the Montreal Canadiens
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Montreal Canadiens by a score of 3-2 in overtime.
Three Star Selections:
1st Carey Price (#31 MTL)
2nd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI)
3rd Phillippe Myers (#5 PHI)
