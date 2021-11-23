Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (11/20/2021)

Home
Leagues
NHL
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins
The Flyers Ice Team dressed up as Imperial Stormtroopers during Star Wars night at the Wells Fargo Center
Fans get their picture taken with members of the 501st Legion during Star Wars night at the Wells Fargo Center
An AT-AT Driver poses for a picture during Star Wars Night at the Wells Fargo Center
Special Star Wars themed Flyers logo displayed on the arena screens during Star Wars Night at the Wells Fargo Center
A Snowtrooper (left) and a Stormtrooper (right) hand out posters to the fans during Star Wars Night at the Wells Fargo Center
A Star Wars inspired title crawl was created for the game between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers during Star Wars Night at the Wells Fargo Center
The Flyers logo displayed on the arena screen prior to the game between the Boston Bruins and the Philadelphia Flyers during Star Wars Night at the Wells Fargo Center
A grandmother (left) and great-grandmother (right) take in a hockey game with their grandson (great-grandson)
Flyers mascot, Gritty, wields a lightsaber while dressed in Jedi robes
The Wells Fargo Center is aglow with cell phone lights during the moment of silence for Hockey Fights Cancer
Craig Smith #12 of the Boston Bruins attempts a wrap around shot against Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers Mascot, Gritty, dressed as a Jedi uses the Force to control the puck
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers tries to clear Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins away from the front of the net
A pair of fans watch the game between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers
Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins avoids a check by Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers doesn't quite get the glove on the puck
Tomas Nosek #92 of the Boston Bruins scores against Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Tomas Nosek #92, Anton Blidh #81, and Curtis Lazar #20 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Nick Foligno #17 of the Boston Bruins avoids colliding into Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins makes a save
The Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring against the Boston Bruins
Flyers Ice Team captain Julia dressed as an Imperial Stormtrooper
Derick Brassard #19 and Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring against the Boston Bruins
Linesman Dan Kelly #98 and Linesman Libor Suchanek #60 separate Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins and Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Linesman Libor Suchanek #60 braces for impact from Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Curtis Lazar #20 of the Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy #73, Tomas Nosek #92, Derek Forbort #28, and Anton Blidh #81 of the Boston Bruins form a wall during a face-off in the last few seconds of the second period
Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins takes to the ice for the third period
Erik Haula #56 of the Boston Bruins carries the puck while Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers attempts to strip him of the puck
Tomas Nosek #92 of the Boston Bruins and Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle
Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins shoves Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins moves the puck from deep inside his zone
Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The Flyers Ice Crew dressed up as Imperial Stormtroopers during the Star Wars Night game at the Wells Fargo Center
Erik Haula #56 of the Boston Bruins takes a face-off against Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The Boston Bruins bench reacts to a heavy check thrown by Curtis Lazar #20 of the Boston Bruins on Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brad Marchand #63, Brandon Carlo #25 and Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins defend the net from an attempted shot by Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Mike Reilly #6 of the Boston Bruins stops Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers from getting to the puck
All attention is on the puck
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins congratulates Linus Ullmark #35 after their victory over the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeremy Swayman #1 and Linus Ullmark #35 of the Boston Bruins perform their celebratory win ritual

Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (11/20/2021)

Boston Bruins
11

The Philadelphia Flyers hosted a Star Wars themed game where members of the 501st Legion came out to interact with the fans and hand out posters. “The Legion is an all-volunteer organization formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate. The Legion seeks to promote interest in Star Wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes, and to facilitate the use of these costumes for Star Wars-related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work.” The Boston Bruins struck down the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Derek Forbort (#28 BOS)
2nd Craig Smith (#12 BOS)
3rd Derick Brassard (#19 PHI)