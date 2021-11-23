Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (11/20/2021)

The Philadelphia Flyers hosted a Star Wars themed game where members of the 501st Legion came out to interact with the fans and hand out posters. “The Legion is an all-volunteer organization formed for the express purpose of bringing together costume enthusiasts under a collective identity within which to operate. The Legion seeks to promote interest in Star Wars through the building and wearing of quality costumes, and to facilitate the use of these costumes for Star Wars-related events as well as contributions to the local community through costumed charity and volunteer work.” The Boston Bruins struck down the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-2 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:

1st Derek Forbort (#28 BOS)

2nd Craig Smith (#12 BOS)

3rd Derick Brassard (#19 PHI)