Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (10/20/2021)

Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers gloves down the puck
Erik Haula #56 of the Boston Bruins and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers collide along the boards
Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins plays the body of Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Nick Foligno #17 of the Boston Bruins
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets called for interference against Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins makes a blocker save
Karson Kuhlman #83 of the Boston Bruins scores against Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Trent Frederic #11 and Karson Kuhlman #83 of the Boston Bruins celebrate
Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers checks Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers, Charlie McAvoy #73 and Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins track the puck
Philadelphia Flyers celebrates a goal
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers gloves the puck
Zack MacEwen #17 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets the inside edge on Karson Kuhlman #83 of the Boston Bruins
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers tosses a puck into the crowd
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Craig Smith #12 of the Boston Bruins
Mike Reilly #6 of the Boston Bruins
Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins and Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle on the side of the net
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins gets enveloped by players
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers backhands a shot against Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Gritty doing Gritty things
Erik Haula #56 of the Boston Bruins avoids being double-teamed by Travis Konecny #11 and Rasmus Ristolainen #70 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins and Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers controls the rolling puck
Taylor Hall #71 of the Boston Bruins and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Craig Smith #12 of the Boston Bruins
Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins pokes at the puck while backchecked by Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers cuts away from Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers helps defend the net
Keith Yandle #3, Scott Laughton #21, and Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins takes down James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Martin Jones #35 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck
Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Karson Kuhlman #83 of the Boston Bruins
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers along with Craig Smith #12 and Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Karson Kuhlman #83 of the Boston Bruins plays against Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins lands a jab against Derick Brassard #19 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Captains Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins and Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle
Oskar Lindblom #23, Zack MacEwen #17, and Keith Yandle #3 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate their victory over the Boston Bruins