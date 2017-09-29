Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (09/28/2017) Bob Fina September 28, 2017 Defenseman Brandon Carlo (#25) of the Boston Bruins checks teammate Center Frank Vatrano (#72) Center Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson (#23) of the Boston Bruins Goalie Malcolm Subban (#70) of the Boston Bruins Center Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson (#23) of the Boston Bruins names spans the width of his jersey Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers sidesteps Right Wing David Pastrnak (#88) of the Boston Bruins Center David Krejci (#46) of the Boston Bruins uses his stick against Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps the puck away from Center Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson (#23) of the Boston Bruins Goalie Alex Lyon (#49) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets his glove on the puck Linesman Shandor Alphonso (#52) drops the puck for a faceoff between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal against Goalie Tuukka Rask (#40) of the Boston Bruins Center Sean Kuraly (#52) of the Boston Bruins and Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers fall to the ice battling for the puck Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#57) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a defensive play against Center Patrice Bergeron (#37) of the Boston Bruins Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers gives a high-five to teammate Defenseman Samuel Morin (#50) Goalie Tuukka Rask (#40) of the Boston Bruins makes a save against Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Center Danton Heinen (#43) of the Boston Bruins for the puck Right Wing David Pastrnak (#88) of the Boston Bruins exchanges words with Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers Fans record an altercation between Center Nolan Patrick (#64) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center David Krejci (#46) of the Boston Bruins Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Danton Heinen (#43) of the Boston Bruins Center David Krejci (#46) of the Boston Bruins scores a goal against Goalie Alex Lyon (#49) of the Philadelphia Flyers Referee Eric Furlatt (#27) drops the puck for a face-off between Center Patrice Bergeron (#37) of the Boston Bruins and Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Alex Lyon (#49) of the Philadelphia Flyers looks through a crowd of players Right Wing David Pastrnak (#88) of the Boston Bruins hits Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a face-off against Center Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson (#23) of the Boston Bruins Center David Krejci (#46) of the Boston Bruins brandishes stitches on the bridge of his nose The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Boston Bruins by a score of 5-1 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI) 2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI) 3rd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related