Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (09/28/2017)

Bob Fina

The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Boston Bruins by a score of 5-1 during regulation.

Three Star Selections:
1st Jakub Voracek (#93 PHI)
2nd Travis Konecny (#11 PHI)
3rd Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)