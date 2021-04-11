Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (04/10/2021)

Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins hits the ice for warm-ups
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Referee Kelly Sutherland #11 checks on an injured Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins plays the body against Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers connects the puck with the back of the net behind Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers is congratulated by the Philadelphia Flyers bench
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins handles the puck against Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
The Philadelphia Flyers ice crew hits the ice during a television commercial break
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers tips the puck past Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Jakub Zboril #67 of the Boston Bruins collides with Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins runs into Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins gives up a rebound in front Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Robert Hagg #8 of the Philadelphia Flyers blocks a shot with his skates
Brian Elliott #37 of the Philadelphia Flyers gives up a goal to the Boston Bruins
Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins and Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Linesman Kyle Flemington #55 drops the puck for a face-off between Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers backchecks Jakub Zboril #67 of the Boston Bruins
Anton Blidh #81 of the Boston Bruins and Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers get entangled chasing the puck
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins avoids Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers is hounded by Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins
David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins and Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers collide along the Philadelphia Flyers bench
Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers pesters Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins
Jeremy Lauzon #55 of the Boston Bruins shadows James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Head Coach Bruce Cassidy, Assistant Coach Jay Pandolfo, and Assistant Coach Joe Sacco of the Boston Bruins instruct the players during a time-out