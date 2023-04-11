Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (04/09/2023)

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers stretch during the warm-ups David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins and Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers stretch during the warm-ups

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jakub Zboril #67 of the Boston Bruins lifts up a puck to toss towards some fans Jakub Zboril #67 of the Boston Bruins lifts up a puck to toss towards some fans

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins Pavel Zacha #18 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – A.J. Greer #10 of the Boston Bruins A.J. Greer #10 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins tosses a puck into the crowd Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins tosses a puck into the crowd

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, dressed up as the Easter Bunny while carrying a Flyers logo flag Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, dressed up as the Easter Bunny while carrying a Flyers logo flag

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the US National anthem Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers during the US National anthem

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Members of the Boston Bruins celebrate their goal scored only 47 seconds into the game against the Philadelphia Flyers Members of the Boston Bruins celebrate their goal scored only 47 seconds into the game against the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins reaches for the loose puck Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins reaches for the loose puck

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins battle for the puck Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Matt Grzelcyk #48 of the Boston Bruins battle for the puck

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins into Felix Sandstrom #32 Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins into Felix Sandstrom #32

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Vinni Lettieri #95 of the Boston Bruins pins Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards Vinni Lettieri #95 of the Boston Bruins pins Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck against Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck against Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Boston Bruins checks Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Boston Bruins checks Rasmus Ristolainen #55 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Linesman Brandon Gawryletz #64 holds the puck for a face-off between Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins Linesman Brandon Gawryletz #64 holds the puck for a face-off between Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins defends against Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers standing in front of Jeremy Swayman #1 Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins defends against Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers standing in front of Jeremy Swayman #1

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins gets congratulated by his teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins gets congratulated by his teammates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins loses an edge coming back to pick up the puck Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins loses an edge coming back to pick up the puck

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers is scored against after being interfered with moments earlier and would be disallowed by the officials Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers is scored against after being interfered with moments earlier and would be disallowed by the officials

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins gloves the puck Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins gloves the puck

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins gets congratulated by Matt Grzelcyk #48 and Tyler Bertuzzi #59 David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins gets congratulated by Matt Grzelcyk #48 and Tyler Bertuzzi #59

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Tanner Laczynski #58 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hounded by David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins Tanner Laczynski #58 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets hounded by David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring against the Boston Bruins Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring against the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Linesman Tommy Hughes #65 indicates to the players to push back some for the face-off Linesman Tommy Hughes #65 indicates to the players to push back some for the face-off

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins knocks down Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins knocks down Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins covers the puck amid a sea of players Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins covers the puck amid a sea of players

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Hampus Lindholm #27 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers is prone in the crease Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers is prone in the crease

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins completes his hat trick by scoring against Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins completes his hat trick by scoring against Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his hat trick with his teammates David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins celebrates his hat trick with his teammates

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – A member of the Flyers ice crew shovels up some of the hats tossed onto the ice surface to celebrate a hat trick scored by David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins A member of the Flyers ice crew shovels up some of the hats tossed onto the ice surface to celebrate a hat trick scored by David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – A.J. Greer #10 of the Boston Bruins takes away a passing lane A.J. Greer #10 of the Boston Bruins takes away a passing lane

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jakub Lauko #94 of the Boston Bruins pursues the puck Jakub Lauko #94 of the Boston Bruins pursues the puck

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Vinni Lettieri #95 of the Boston Bruins gets double teamed by Travis Sanheim #6 and Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers Vinni Lettieri #95 of the Boston Bruins gets double teamed by Travis Sanheim #6 and Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets helped off of the ice by Philadelphia Flyers Head Athletic Trainer Tommy Alva Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets helped off of the ice by Philadelphia Flyers Head Athletic Trainer Tommy Alva

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck through his defensive zone Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck through his defensive zone

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Nicolas Deslauriers #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers and A.J. Greer #10 of the Boston Bruins engage in a fight Nicolas Deslauriers #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers and A.J. Greer #10 of the Boston Bruins engage in a fight

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins watch the puck after a face-off Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins watch the puck after a face-off

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins loses an edge pursuing the puck Trent Frederic #11 of the Boston Bruins loses an edge pursuing the puck

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers doesn’t get his blocker on the puck shot against him Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers doesn’t get his blocker on the puck shot against him

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins and Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle in front of Felix Sandstrom #32 Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins and Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle in front of Felix Sandstrom #32

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck against Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck against Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins makes a diving play against Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins makes a diving play against Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Connor Carrick #58 of the Boston Bruins skates the puck into the zone against Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers Connor Carrick #58 of the Boston Bruins skates the puck into the zone against Cam York #45 of the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Boston Bruins Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers passes the puck against Garnet Hathaway #21 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins waits for his teammates Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins waits for his teammates

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets double teamed by Charlie Coyle #13 and Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins Wade Allison #57 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets double teamed by Charlie Coyle #13 and Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins Scott Laughton #21 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jake DeBrusk #74 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Boston Bruins jumps to screen Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers which allows a goal to be scored Tyler Bertuzzi #59 of the Boston Bruins jumps to screen Felix Sandstrom #32 of the Philadelphia Flyers which allows a goal to be scored

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – The Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers The Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins raises his arm in celebration after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers and setting a new NHL record for most team wins in a season with their 63rd win Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins raises his arm in celebration after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers and setting a new NHL record for most team wins in a season with their 63rd win

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Tomas Nosek #92 of the Boston Bruins skates over to hug Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins Tomas Nosek #92 of the Boston Bruins skates over to hug Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – The Boston Bruins celebrate their 63rd win on the season which sets a new NHL record for most wins in a regular season The Boston Bruins celebrate their 63rd win on the season which sets a new NHL record for most wins in a regular season

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Brandon Bussi #70 of the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman #1 hug while Jakub Lauko #94 smiles Brandon Bussi #70 of the Boston Bruins and Jeremy Swayman #1 hug while Jakub Lauko #94 smiles

NHL 2023 -Apr 09 – BOS vs PHI – Jeremy Swayman #1 and Brandon Bussi #70 of the Boston Bruins show their emotions after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers and setting an NHL record for most victories in a regular season with their 63rd win Jeremy Swayman #1 and Brandon Bussi #70 of the Boston Bruins show their emotions after defeating the Philadelphia Flyers and setting an NHL record for most victories in a regular season with their 63rd win