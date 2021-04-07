Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (04/06/2021)

Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins handles the puck in front a several members of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers lunges on to the puck
Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins gloves the puck during his NHL debut
Congestion in front of Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins during his NHL debut
Members of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Steven Kampfer #44 of the Boston Bruins
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates over Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins
Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins and Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the side of the net from the puck
Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins corrals the puck during his NHL debut
Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins and Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers covers the puck in the crease
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins watches a face-off during his NHL debut
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers with the puck
Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins splits Joel Farabee #86 and Jakub Voracek #93 of the Philadelphia Flyers to get the puck out of the zone
Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches for the puck
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins gets ready for the puck during his NHL debut
Oskar Lindblom #23 of the Philadelphia Flyers smiles at Connor Clifton #75 of the Boston Bruins
Linesman Libor Suchanek #60 drops the puck for a faceoff between Sean Couturier #14 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins
Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins backchecks James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins
Members of the Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins grabs a towel
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers guards the net
Jeremy Swayman #1 of the Boston Bruins is congratulated by his teammates after winning his NHL debut against the Philadelphia Flyers