Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (04/01/2018)

Center Danton Heinen (#43) of the Boston Bruins flips the puck up in the air
Center Noel Acciari (#55) of the Boston Bruins smiles during the warm-ups
Left Wing Brad Marchand (#63) of the Boston Bruins skates in front of a sign that reads, "Marchand Go Shower You're Dirty"
Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Boston Bruins makes a pad save
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) and Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers alongwith Defenseman Torey Krug (#47), Defenseman Adam McQuaid (#54), and Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Boston Bruins watch the puck
Center Noel Acciari (#55) of the Boston Bruins pins Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal against Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Boston Bruins
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers comes over to Center Claude Giroux (#28) to congratulate him after he scored
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Noel Acciari (#55) of the Boston Bruins
Right Wing David Pastrnak (#88) of the Boston Bruins pressures Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers, Center David Krejci (#46) and Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Boston Bruins at the top of the crease
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers and the fans celebrate after a goal was scored
Center Danton Heinen (#43) of the Boston Bruins beats both Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) and Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers but sends the puck high of the net
Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck ahead of Defenseman Torey Krug (#47) and Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a leg pad save
Center Noel Acciari (#55) of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring against Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) and Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers face a shot
Center Valtteri Filppula (#51) of the Philadelphia Flyers battles with Defenseman Zdeno Chara (#33) and Center David Krejci (#46) of the Boston Bruins
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a blocker save with Center Patrice Bergeron (#37) of the Boston Bruins providing a screen
Left Wing Brad Marchand (#63) of the Boston Bruins shoves Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Brandon Manning (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers crashes the net tended by Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Boston Bruins
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Boston Bruins
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Jake DeBrusk (#74) of the Boston Bruins battle in front of Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers
A pair of 17s battle for the puck, Center Ryan Donato (#17) of the Boston Bruins and Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Members of the Boston Bruins celebrate their game-tying goal with only 53 seconds left in regulation
Center Patrice Bergeron (#37) of the Boston Bruins back-checks Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores the game winning goal in overtime against Goalie Anton Khudobin (#35) of the Boston Bruins
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate winning the game in overtime