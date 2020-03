Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (03/10/2020)

The visiting Boston Bruins shutout the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 2-0 during regulation thus ending the Flyers unbeaten streak at nine games.

Three Star Selections:

1st Tuukka Rask (#40 BOS)

2nd Matt Grzelcyk (#48 BOS)

3rd Patrice Bergeron (#37 BOS)