Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (02/03/2021)

James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers steps onto the ice
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers line up during the national anthem
Patrice Bergeron #37, David Pastrnak #88, and Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins celebrate after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Brad Marchand #63 of the Boston Bruins and Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Anton Blidh #81 of the Boston Bruins tips the puck before Justin Braun #61 of the Philadelphia Flyers can get a glove on it
Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets taken down by Kevan Miller #86 of the Boston Bruins
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers keeps his eye on the puck
Jakub Zboril #67 of the Boston Bruins flips over Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins uses his stick against Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Claude Giroux #28 of the Philadelphia Flyers misses connecting with a check against Jeremy Lauzon #55 of the Boston Bruins
Philippe Myers #5 of the Philadelphia Flyers flips the puck up past Nick Ritchie #21 of the Boston Bruins
Shayne Gostisbehere #53 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny #11 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends the puck towards the net against Jeremy Lauzon #55 of the Boston Bruins
Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins carries the puck past a back-checking Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers steals the puck from Charlie McAvoy #73 of the Boston Bruins
Michael Raffl #12 of the Philadelphia Flyers reaches against Brandon Carlo #25 of the Boston Bruins
Charlie Coyle #13 of the Boston Bruins
Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Chris Wagner #14 of the Boston Bruins clash for the loose puck
Tuukka Rask #40 of the Boston Bruins shakes his glove in protest over the goal scored against him by the Philadelphia Flyers
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers sends Sean Kuraly #52 of the Boston Bruins flailing
David Pastrnak #88 of the Boston Bruins
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets surrounded by Boston Bruins
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck
Members of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrate scoring a goal against the Boston Bruins
Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins and Nicolas Aube-Kubel #62 of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck
Anders Bjork #10 of the Boston Bruins
Connor Bunnaman #82 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Jeremy Lauzon #55 of the Boston Bruins
Philadelphia Flyers mascot Gritty poses with a painting of Gritty
Carter Hart #79 & Travis Sanheim #6 of the Philadelphia Flyers along with Nick Ritchie #21 of the Boston Bruins
David Krejci #46 of the Boston Bruins passes the puck
Brad Marchand #63, David Pastrnak #88, and Patrice Bergeron #37 of the Boston Bruins celebrate their game-winning overtime goal against the Philadelphia Flyers