Photo Gallery: Bruins vs Flyers (01/16/2019)

Goalie Jaroslav Halak (#41) of the Boston Bruins gets a glove up
Center David Krejci (#46) of the Boston Bruins shoots the puck
Center Noel Acciari (#55) of the Boston Bruins keeps the puck away from Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Kevan Miller (#86) of the Boston Bruins leans on Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers holds Right Wing David Pastrnak (#88) of the Boston Bruins
Defenseman Kevan Miller (#86) of the Boston Bruins and Center Phil Varone (#44) of the Philadelphia Flyers collide into each other along the boards
Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk (#48) of the Boston Bruins uses his skate to block the puck
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers protects the net from the puck
Members of the Boston Bruins celebrates after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Robert Hagg (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers pressures Center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (#23) of the Boston Bruins
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Peter Cehlarik (#22) of the Boston Bruins battle
Linesman Derek Amell (#75) drops the puck for a face-off between Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Jake DeBrusk (#74) of the Boston Bruins
Right Wing Chris Wagner (#14) of the Boston Bruins back checks Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#23) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Sean Kuraly (#52) of the Boston Bruins chase the puck
Defenseman Brandon Carlo (#25) of the Boston Bruins lunges towards the puck ahead of Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates after scoring a goal
Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers is congratulated by teammate Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) and Center Claude Giroux (#28)
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a save against Defenseman Charlie McAvoy (#73) of the Boston Bruins
Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his glove to snag the puck and deny Center Ryan Donato (#17) of the Boston Bruins a scoring opportunity
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers carries the puck over the blue line
Center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (#23) of the Boston Bruins turns to pick up the puck
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) and Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers discuss strategy
Center Ryan Donato (#17) of the Boston Bruins holds his face after being hit from behind by Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers who received a 5-minute boarding and game misconduct penalties for the hit
A bloodied Center Ryan Donato (#17) of the Boston Bruins skates off the ice and heads to the locker to get fixed up
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) and Goalie Carter Hart (#79) of the Philadelphia Flyers watch the puck being battled for by Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Jake DeBrusk (#74) of the Boston Bruins
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers pursues Defenseman Torey Krug (#47) of the Boston Bruins
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers lifts the stick belonging to Defenseman Kevan Miller (#86) of the Boston Bruins so teammate Center Scott Laughton (#21) can take the puck
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes the puck away from Right Wing David Pastrnak (#88) of the Boston Bruins
Defenseman Brandon Carlo (#25) of the Boston Bruins reaches for the puck bordered by Center Scott Laughton (#21) and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson (#23) of the Boston Bruins race for the puck
Boston Bruins players line up and congratulate each other after scoring against the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing David Pastrnak (#88) of the Boston Bruins and Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers