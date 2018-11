PHOTO GALLERY: Boston Pride v Buffalo Beauts 11/17/2018

In NWHL action, the Boston Pride beat the Buffalo Beauts 4-1 Saturday, November 17, 2018 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, MA. This photographer wasn’t the only one who traveled from Columbus, OH as Buffalo defenseman Lisa Chesson lives and works in Columbus, making the commute to play for the Beauts on weekends. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)