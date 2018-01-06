Photo Gallery: Blues vs Flyers (01/06/2018) Bob Fina January 6, 2018 Goalie Jake Allen (#34) of the St Louis Blues readies himself for a shot Goalie Carter Hutton (#40) of the St Louis Blues Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the St Louis Blues Right Wing Scottie Upshall (#9) of the St Louis Blues smiles during the warm-ups Left Wing Tyrell Goulbourne (#56) of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (#27) of the St Louis Blues off of his skates Members of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulate each other after scoring a goal against the St Louis Blues Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (#27) of the St Louis Blues and Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers battle for the puck Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Goalie Jake Allen (#34) of the St Louis Blues Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers after he scored a goal Center Brayden Schenn (#10) of the St Louis Blues shoots the puck Defenseman Joel Edmundson (#6) of the St Louis Blues helps defend the net with teammate Goalie Jake Allen (#34) against an attacking Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Defenseman Colton Parayko (#55) of the St Louis Blues battle for the puck Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoves Left Wing Vladimir Sobotka (#71) of the St Louis Blues Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (#19) of the St Louis Blues goes down to block the puck shot by Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a pad save Center Jordan Weal (#40) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores a goal against Goalie Jake Allen (#34) of the St Louis Blues Right Wing Dmitrij Jaskin (#23) of the St Louis Blues dives for the puck ahead of Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his goal scored against Goalie Jake Allen (#34) of the St Louis Blues Left Wing Vladimir Sobotka (#71) of the St Louis Blues and Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers rush for the puck in the crease of Goalie Jake Allen (#34) Center Ivan Barbashev (#49) of the St Louis Blues scores his first goal of the year against Goalie Brian Elliot (#37) of the Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (#27) and Defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (#19) celebrate a goal scored by Center Ivan Barbashev (#49) of the St Louis Blues Defenseman Colton Parayko (#55) of the St Louis Blues and Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers behind the net Goalie Jake Allen (#34) of the St Louis Blues passes the puck which gets blocked by Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Left Wing Vladimir Sobotka (#71) of the St Louis Blues battle for the puck along the end boards The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting St Louis Blues by a score of 6-3 during regulation. Three Star Selections: 1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI) 2nd Vladimir Tarasenko (#91 STL) 3rd Sean Couturier (#14 PHI) Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related