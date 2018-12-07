Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets vs Flyers (12/6/2018)

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers clears out the puck to help teammate Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41)
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers knocks Center Boone Jenner (#38) of the Columbus Blue Jackets off his feet while teammate Center Sean Couturier (#14) carries the puck away
Right Wing Josh Anderson (#77) of the Columbus Blue Jackets knocks Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers off his skates
Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle at the top of the crease
Center Boone Jenner (#38) of the Columbus Blue Jackets holds back Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers during a scrum
Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41) of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck after making a save
Defenseman David Savard (#58), Center Brandon Dubinsky (#17), and Right Wing Josh Anderson (#77) of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate after scoring a goal against Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets get their eyes on the puck
Center Alexander Wennberg (#10) of the Columbus Blue Jackets screens Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41) of the Philadelphia Flyers from seeing the puck
Defenseman Radko Gudas (#3) of the Philadelphia Flyers lands a hit on Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenseman Seth Jones (#3) of the Columbus Blue Jackets uses his stick to limit what Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers can do with the puck
Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers collides with Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets along the boards
Center Lukas Sedlak (#45) of the Columbus Blue Jackets pins Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers on the boards
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers jumps to screen Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets faces a shot by Center Travis Konecny (#11) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Goalie Anthony Stolarz (#41) of the Philadelphia Flyers blocks the puck amid a cluster of players
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers handles the puck out of the reach of Center Brandon Dubinsky (#17) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Center Lukas Sedlak (#45) and Defenseman Markus Nutivaara (#65) of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle with Center Sean Couturier (#14) of the Philadelphia Flyers for control of the puck
Right Wing Wayne Simmonds (#17) of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates teammate Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Scott Harrington (#4) of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Center Scott Laughton (#21) of the Philadelphia Flyers change direction to pursue the puck
Defenseman Travis Sanheim (#6) of the Philadelphia Flyers defends against Center Boone Jenner (#38) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenseman Seth Jones (#3) of the Columbus Blue Jackets goal celebrating after scoring 10 seconds into the overtime period
Defenseman Seth Jones (#3) of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Center Alexander Wennberg (#10) hug after scoring in overtime
Right Wing Josh Anderson (#77) of the Columbus Blue Jackets hugs Right Wing Cam Atkinson (#13) of the Columbus Blue Jackets from behind after the Columbus Blue Jackets win the game in overtime