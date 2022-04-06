Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets vs Flyers (04/05/2022)

Sean Kuraly #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets gets illuminated during the national anthem
Morgan Frost #48 of the Philadelphia Flyers takes a faceoff against Sean Kuraly #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Patrik Laine #29 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck
Sean Kuraly #7 of the Columbus Blue Jackets passes the puck against James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Vladislav Gavrikov #44 of the Columbus Blue Jackets pins Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers along the boards
Brendan Gaunce #23 of the Columbus Blue Jackets plays the puck away from Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carson Meyer #55 of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his goal
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers with the puck in front of Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Justin Danforth #17 of the Columbus Blue Jackets takes down Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Patrick Brown #38 of the Philadelphia Flyers surveys the ice to see what he can do with the puck
Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers scores his first NHL goal against Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers celebrates his goal with teammate Keith Yandle #3
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers watches the puck
Joel Farabee #86 of the Philadelphia Flyers pokes the puck ahead to teammate Scott Laughton #21
Cam Atkinson #89 of the Philadelphia Flyers splits a pair of Columbus Blue Jackets players
Owen Tippett #74 of the Philadelphia Flyers skates
James van Riemsdyk #25 of the Philadelphia Flyers raises his arm to celebrate his goal scored against the Columbus Blue Jackets
Philadelphia Flyers celebrate after scoring a goal
Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers gets ready to pass the puck against Vladislav Gavrikov #44 of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets stops the puck
Brendan Gaunce #23 of the Columbus Blue Jackets slides into Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Elvis Merzlikins #90 of the Columbus Blue Jackets makes a save
Noah Cates #49 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Emil Bemstrom #52 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for position near the hash marks
Jakub Voracek #93 of the Columbus Blue Jackets looks back
Patrick Brown #38, Ivan Provorov #9, and Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers lineup for a faceoff
Patrik Laine #29 of the Columbus Blue Jackets skates with the puck against a defending Ivan Provorov #9 of the Philadelphia Flyers
Carter Hart #79 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks back to see the puck in the net
Members of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrate a goal scored against the Philadelphia Flyers
A group of young fans dance during a stoppage in play
Nate Thompson #44 of the Philadelphia Flyers and Emil Bemstrom #52 of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle during a faceoff