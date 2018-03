Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets vs Flyers (03/15/2018)

The visiting Columbus Blue Jackets defeated the Philadelphia Flyers by a score of 5-3 during regulation. Cam Atkinson got a hat trick in the victory.

Three Star Selections:

1st Cam Atkinson (#13 CBJ)

2nd Andrew MacDonald (#48 PHI)

3rd Alex Lyon (#51 PHI)