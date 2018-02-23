Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets vs Flyers (02/22/2018)

"Authentic Fan" cards taped to the seats for the Philadelphia Flyers stadium give away night
Center Lukas Sedlak (#45) of the Columbus Blue Jackets watches the ice during the warmups
Goalie Joonas Korpisalo (#70) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers gets upended by Center Boone Jenner (#38) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Right Wing Dale Weise (#22) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets jockey for ice positioning
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers skates behind the net
Center Jori Lehtera (#15) and Center Scott Laughton (#21) listen to Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Linesman Scott Driscoll (#68) separates Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Center Brandon Dubinsky (#17) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Center Zac Dalpe (#29) of the Columbus Blue Jackets knocks down Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Defenseman Robert Haag (#8) and Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers use their sticks to help teammate Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34)
A pair of fans hold up their "Authentic Fan" cards while they pose for a photo
Left Wing Artemi Panarin (#9) of the Columbus Blue Jackets celebrates his goal
Right Wing Jakub Voracek (#93) of the Philadelphia Flyers shoots the puck against Left Wing Matt Calvert (#11) and Right Wing Josh Anderson (#77) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers screens Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Left Wing Matt Calvert (#11) of the Columbus Blue Jackets emerges from behind the net pursued by Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere (#53) of the Philadelphia Flyers to back hand the puck against Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34)
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers makes a pad save against Left Wing Matt Calvert (#11) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenseman Andrew MacDonald (#47) of the Philadelphia Flyers moves the puck ahead of a back-checking Left Wing Artemi Panarin (#9) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Jacob Ardown (left) and Olly Postanin (right) from the talk show On The Bench! pose for a photo
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers uses his stick to keep the puck out of the net while teammate Center Sean Couturier (#14) shoves Center Pierre-Luc Dubois (#18) of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) goes to clear the puck
Left Wing Michael Raffl (#12) of the Philadelphia Flyers congratulates Center Claude Giroux (#28) after he scored a goal
Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets watches the puck as he rebounds past Left Wing Oskar Lindblom (#54) of the Philadelphia Flyers
Left Wing Matt Calvert (#11) and Center Brandon Dubinsky (#17) of the Columbus Blue Jackets upend Center Claude Giroux (#28) of the Philadelphia Flyers when he attempts to go between them
Center Nolan Patrick (#19) of the Philadelphia Flyers scores against Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (#72) of the Columbus Blue Jackets
Defenseman Ivan Provorov (#9) of the Philadelphia Flyers stands on the side of the Philadelphia Flyers logo at center ice
Center Jori Lehtera (#15) of the Philadelphia Flyers and Right Wing Cam Atkinson (#13) of the Columbus Blue Jackets battle for the puck in the corner
Goalie Petr Mrazek (#34) of the Philadelphia Flyers does a celly after winning his first game as a Flyer
Photo Gallery: Blue Jackets vs Flyers (02/22/2018)
Philadelphia Flyers anthemist Lauren Hart raises her hand and points after singing the national anthem
Philadelphia Flyers ice girl Kristen waves to the crowd while clearing off the ice
Jacob Ardown (left) and Olly Postanin (right) from the talk show On The Bench! pose for a photo
The Philadelphia Flyers defeated the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets by a score of 2-1 during regulation.
Three Star Selections:
1st Claude Giroux (#28 PHI)
2nd Petr Mrazek (#37 PHI)
3rd Artemi Panarin (#11 CBJ)