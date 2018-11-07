PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Stars 11/6/2018 Rachel Lewis November 6, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 Tuesday, November 6, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Valeri Nichushkin (DAL – 43) watches the play. Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) chats with Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) during a media timeout. Blue Jackets mascot Stinger visits Blue Jackets fans. Tyler Pitlick (DAL – 18) keeps the puck away from Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27). Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) skates the puck behind the Blue Jackets net. Justin Dowling (DAL – 37) keeps the puck away from Dean Kukan (CBJ – 14). Mattias Janmark (DAL – 13) is ready for the faceoff. Tyler Seguin (DAL – 91) and Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) keep an eye on the play. Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) wins the faceoff against Jason Dickinson (DAL – 15). Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) makes a save. Dillon Heatherington (DAL – 48) gets in a shoving match with Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) looks to make a pass. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) keeps an eye on the play. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) during a media timeout. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) keeps the puck away from Roman Polak (DAL – 45). Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) makes a save. Blue Jackets players celebrate a goal by Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71; not pictured). Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) keeps an eye on the play. Jamie Benn (DAL – 14) scores a goal against Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) knocks Miro Heiskanen (DAL – 4) off the puck. A Blue Jackets win means a Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) and Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) hug. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related