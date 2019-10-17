PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Stars 10/16/2019 Rachel Lewis October 16, 2019 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Dallas Stars 3-2 Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Miro Heiskanen (DAL – 4) is all smiles during warmups. Tyler Seguin (DAL – 91) blows a bubble during warmups. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) makes a save during warmups. Anton Khudobin (DAL – 35) during warmups. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) makes a save against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) skates the puck up the ice. Vladislav Gavrikov (CBJ – 44) checks Jason Dickinson (DAL – 18) into the CBJ bench. Emil Bemstrom (CBJ – 52) knocks over Andrew Cogliano (DAL – 11). Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) celebrates his goal. Miro Heiskanen (DAL – 4) scores a goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Alexandre Texier (CBJ – 42) races Tyler Seguin (DAL – 91) for the puck. Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) sends Jamie Benn (DAL – 14) airborne. David Savard (CBJ – 58) sends Joe Pavelski (DAL – 16) flying. Rhett Gardner (DAL – 49) checks Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) into the boards. Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) beats Jason Dickinson (DAL – 18) to the puck. Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) looks to make a pass. Andrej Sekera (DAL – 5) gets the puck away from Gustav Nyquist (CBJ – 14). Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) during a media timeout. Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22; not pictured) scores a goal against Ben Bishop (DAL – 30). Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) celebrates his goal with David Savard (CBJ – 58) and Riley Nash (CBJ – 20). Jamie Benn (DAL – 14) yells as he watches the play. Andrej Sekera (DAL – 5) gets ready for a faceoff. Tyler Seguin (DAL – 91) gets ready for a faceoff. Ben Bishop (DAL – 30) gets ready for a faceoff. Joe Pavelski (DAL – 16) prepares to pass the puck. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related