PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Sabres 10/7/2019 Rachel Lewis October 7, 2019 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in OT Monday, October 7, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) A young Blue Jackets fan cheers for Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) during warmups. Carter Hutton (BUF – 40) makes a save during warmups. Linus Ullmark (BUF – 35) makes a save against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). David Savard (CBJ – 58) plows over Johan Larsson (BUF – 22). Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) battles Marco Scandella (BUF – 6) for the puck. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) knocks Colin Miller (BUF – 33) off the puck. Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) scores a goal against Linus Ullmark (BUF – 35). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) scores against Linus Ullmark (BUF – 35). Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) during a media timeout. Jake McCabe (BUF – 19) checks Vladislav Gavrikov (CBJ – 44). Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) sends Kyle Okposo (BUF – 21) flying. Marcus Johansson (BUF – 90) skates the puck into the Blue Jackets zone. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) skates up the ice. Rasmus Ristolainen (BUF – 55) during a media timeout. Jeff Skinner (BUF – 53) celebrates his goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Jack Eichel (BUF – 9) skates out of the Blue Jackets zone. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) hoses himself down. Colin Miller (BUF – 33) looks to pass the puck. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) enters the ice for the third period. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) celebrates his goal. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) checks Colin Miller (BUF – 33).