PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Sabres 1/29/2019 Rachel Lewis January 29, 2019 The Buffalo Sabres squeak past the Columbus Blue Jackets with a 5-4 win Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Tage Thompson (BUF – 72) scores a goal against Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72). A scuffle breaks out between Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8), Rasmus Ristolainen (BUF – 55), Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) and Jack Eichel (BUF – 9). Tage Thompson (BUF – 72) takes a shot on the Blue Jackets net. Tage Thompson (BUF – 72) celebrates his goal. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Conor Sheary (BUF – 43). Tage Thompson (BUF – 72) checks David Savard (CBJ – 58) into the boards. Zach Bogosian (BUF – 4) carries the puck through the Buffalo zone. Rasmus Ristolainen (BUF – 55) gets in a shoving match with Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71). Rasmus Dahlin (BUF – 26) skates the puck up the ice. Jake McCabe (BUF – 19) chats with NHL linesman Tony Sericolo (84) prior to a faceoff. Lukas Sedlak (CBJ – 45) races Johan Larsson (BUF – 22) up the ice. Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13; not pictured) scores a top shelf goal against Carter Hutton (BUF – 40). Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) skates the puck away from Jeff Skinner (BUF – 53). Carter Hutton (BUF – 40 makes a save. Blue Jackest assistant coach Brad Larsen addresses the team during a timeout.