PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Red Wings 11/21/2019 Rachel Lewis November 21, 2019 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Dylan Larkin (DET – 71) during warmups. Adam Erne (DET – 73) during warmups. Madison Bowey (DET – 74) during warmups. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) returns to the Blue Jackets lineup after serving a 3-game suspension for elbowing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare of the Colorado Avalanche November 9, 2019. Dylan McIlrath (DET – 20) carries the puck through the Detroit zone. Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) makes a save against Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77). Alexandre Texier (CBJ – 42) scores a goal against Jimmy Howard (DET – 35). Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) keeps an eye on the puck. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71), Vladislav Gavrikov (CBJ – 44) and Anthony Mantha (DET – 39) battle for the puck. Alex Biega (DET – 3) knocks over Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22). Dennis Cholowski (DET – 21) passes the puck out of the Detroit zone. Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) makes a save against Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) awaits the faceoff. Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) scores a goal against Jimmy Howard (DET – 35). Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Anthony Mantha (DET – 39). Luke Glendening (DET – 41) scores a goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Dylan Larkin (DET – 71) knocks Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) off the puck. Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) makes a save against Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28). Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) and Filip Hronek (DET – 17) race for the puck. Alex Biega (DET – 3) sends Emil Bemstrom (CBJ – 52) airborne. Eric Robinson (CBJ – 50) scores a goal against Jimmy Howard (DET – 35).