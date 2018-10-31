PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Red Wings 10/30/2018 Rachel Lewis October 30, 2018 The Detroit Red Wings win their third game of the season with a 5-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, October 30, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Luke Witkowski (DET – 28) during warmups. A couple willing to trade each other for the stick of Dylan Larkin (DET – 71). Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) during pregame introductions. Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) celebrates his 27th birthday. Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) takes a shot towards the Detroit goal. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) checks Nick Jensen (DET – 3) into the boards. The Boren Brothers Ice Crew gets into the Halloween spirit. Mike Green (DET – 25) passes the puck. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) checks Dylan Larkin (DET – 71) into the boards. Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) and Anthony Mantha (DET – 39) race for the puck. Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) makes a save against Markus Hannikainen (CBJ – 37). Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) skates the puck past Anthony Mantha (DET – 39). Justin Abdelkader (DET – 8) wins the faceoff against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Michael Rasmussen (DET – 27). Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) knocks Martin Frk (DET – 42) off the puck. Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) skates the puck past Luke Glendening (DET – 41). Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) scores a goal against Jimmy Howard (DET – 35). Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) tangles up with Luke Witkowski (DET – 28). Jimmy Howard (DET – 35) waits for the faceoff. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) scores a goal against Jimmy Howard (DET – 35). Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) faces off against Jacob de la Rose (DET – 61). Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) waits for the faceoff. Nutivaara scored his first goal of the season in the game. Dylan Larkin (DET – 71) celebrates his empty net goal with Jacob de la Rose (DET – 61). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related