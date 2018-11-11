PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Rangers 11/10/2018 Rachel Lewis November 10, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 5-4 in a shootout to the New York Rangers Saturday, November 10, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) during warmups. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) during warmups. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) flies into Vladislav Namestnikov (NYR – 90). Mika Zibanejad (NYR – 93) scores a goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) checks Neal Pionk (NYR – 44). Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) gets a boarding penalty against Tony DeAngelo (NYR – 77). Ryan Spooner (NYR – 23) skates the puck away from Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) scores a goal against Alexandar Georgiev (NYR – 40). Vladislav Namestnikov (NYR – 90) skates the puck away from Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) passes the puck. Brett Howden (NYR – 21) skates the puck in the CBJ zone. Chris Kreider (NYR – 20) scores a goal against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). New York Rangers Head Coach David Quinn addresses the team after a Blue Jackets goal. Filip Chytil (NYR – 72) nails Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) into the boards. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) wins the faceoff against Mika Zibanejad (NYR – 93). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) skates the puck through the neutral zone. Neal Pionk (NYR – 44) waits for the faceoff. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a glove save. Tony DeAngelo (NYR – 77) shoots the puck past Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) skates the puck in the neutral zone. Alexandar Georgiev (NYR – 40) makes a save against Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77). Tony DeAngelo (NYR – 77) sends Riley Nash (CBJ – 20) flying into the boards. Riley Nash (CBJ – 20) fights Tony DeAngelo (NYR – 77). Alexandar Georgiev (NYR – 40) makes a save against Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related