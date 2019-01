PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Rangers 1/13/2019

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Rangers 7-5 Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Former #1 overall pick by the Blue Jackets, Rick Nash, was in attendance for the ceremonial puck drop. Nash recently retired from professional hockey due to unresolved post-concussion syndrome. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)