PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Predators 11/7/2017 Rachel Lewis November 7, 2017 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 3-1 to the Nashville Predators Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Austin Watson (NSH – 51) during warmups. Cody McLeod (NSH – 55) during warmups. Scott Hartnell (NSH – 17) takes a photo with young fans during warmups. Pekka Rinne (NSH – 35) makes a save. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Frederick Gaudreau (NSH – 89). Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) sends Alexei Emelin (NSH – 25) flying. Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) skates the puck away from Miikka Salomaki (NSH – 20). Cody McLeod (NSH – 55) checks Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) into the Predators bench. Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) skates through the zone. Colton Sissons (NSH – 10) skates the puck into the Blue Jackets zone. P.K. Subban (NSH – 76) skates through the zone. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) looks to make the save against Kevin Fiala (NSH – 22). Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) celebrates his goal with Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) and Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). P.K. Subban (NSH – 76) skates the puck through the Nashville zone. Colton Sissons (NSH – 10) wins the faceoff against Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) gets tangled with Viktor Arvidsson (NSH – 33).