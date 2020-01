PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Panthers 12/31/2019

The Columbus Blue Jackets finish out 2019 with a 4-1 win over the Florida Panthers Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Blue Jackets rookie goaltender Elvis Merzlikins recorded his first NHL win. Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski scored a hat trick. Former Blue Jackets goaltender and current Panther goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky received the loss in his first return to Columbus as a Florida Panther. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)