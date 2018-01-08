PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Panthers 1/7/2018 Rachel Lewis January 7, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 in a shootout Sunday, January 7, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Harri Sateri (FLA – 29) watches warmups. James Reimer (FLA – 34) during pregame introductions. James Reimer (FLA – 34) keeps an eye on the play. Mike Matheson (FLA – 19) collides with Jordan Schroeder (CBJ – 14). James Reimer (FLA – 34) awaits the faceoff. Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) waits for the faceoff. Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) waits for the faceoff. Jordan Schroeder (CBJ – 14) faces off against Vincent Trocheck (FLA – 21). Derek MacKenzie (FLA – 17) flies into Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) races Aaron Ekblad (FLA – 5) for the puck. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a stellar glove save. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) makes a goal against James Reimer (FLA – 34). Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) and Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) celebrate a goal by Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Aleksander Barkov (FLA – 16) and Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) skate up the boards. James Reimer (FLA – 34) makes a save against Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77). Mike Matheson (FLA – 19) and Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) race towards the puck. Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) scores the game-winning goal in the shootout against James Reimer (FLA – 34). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related