PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Maple Leafs 12/28/2018

As the Columbus Blue Jackets 5 game winning streak comes to an end, the Toronto Maple Leafs extended their winning streak to 5 with a 4-2 win Friday, December 28, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Garret Sparks (TOR – 40) during warmups.
John Tavares (TOR – 91) during warmups.
Some Toronto fans made the long drive to Columbus to cheer on their Maple Leafs.
A young Toronto fan pokes fun at Columbus Head Coach John Tortorella.
Auston Matthews (TOR – 34) during warmups.
Some Toronto fans showing support for their team.
Mitchell Marner (TOR – 16) has some fans in the crowd during warmups.
Auston Matthews (TOR – 34) has some fans showing support during warmups.
Toronto fans traveled to Columbus to support Auston Matthews (TOR – 34).
A young Toronto fan pokes showing support for Auston Matthews (TOR – 34).
A Mitchell Marner (TOR – 16) traveled from Calgary to Columbus to cheer on his favourite player.
A young Toronto fan receives a puck instead from Mitchell Marner (TOR – 16).
Garret Sparks (TOR – 40) during pregame introductions.
John Tavares (TOR – 91) celebrates one of his two goals.
Riley Nash (CBJ – 20) checks Travis Dermott (TOR – 23) into the boards.
Ron Hainsey (TOR – 2) passes the puck away from Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9).
Garret Sparks (TOR – 40) watches the faceoff.
Frederik Gauthier (TOR – 33) races up the ice with Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65).
John Tavares (TOR – 91) chats with Nazem Kadri (TOR – 43) during a stoppage.
Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) faces off against John Tavares (TOR – 91).
Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) takes a shot.
Garret Sparks (TOR – 40) makes a save against Markus Hannikainen (CBJ – 37).
Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) skates the puck away from Andreas Johnsson (TOR – 18).
Garret Sparks (TOR – 40) makes a save against Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77).
Toronto Head Coach Mike Babcock addresses his team during a timeout.