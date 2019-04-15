PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Lightning 4/14/2019

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-1 Sunday, April 14, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The Blue Jackets lead the series against the Presidents’ Trophy winner 3-0 . (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Fox Sports Ohio Analyst Bill Davidge prepares for the pre-game broadcast.
Fan in attendance receive t-shirts and rally towels.
Fox Sports Ohio Analyst Bill Davidge has his post-season retirement put on hold to cover the Blue Jackest in the NHL Playoffs.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) drops the pucks for warmups.
J.T. Miller (TBL – 10) is all smiles during warmups.
Blue Jackets mascot Stinger rises above the crowd with the Blue Jackets playoffs slogan, “It’s Time.”
Mikhail Sergachev (TBL – 98) passes the puck past Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13).
Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17) checks Dan Girardi (TBL – 5) into the boards.
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) makes a save against Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77).
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) keeps an eye on the puck shot by Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13).
One of many scuffles breaks out between Blue Jackets and Lightning players.
Erik Cernak (TBL – 81) keeps Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) away from the Tampa goal.
Erik Cernak (TBL – 81) watches a puck save by Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88).
Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Tyler Johnson (TBL – 9).
Yanni Gourde (TBL – 37) skates the puck away from Dean Kukan (CBJ – 14).
Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) gets sandwiched between Anthony Cirelli (TBL – 71) and Alex Killorn (TBL – 17).
Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) cools down during a stoppage in play.
Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a glove save.
Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) gets tangled up with Anthony Cirelli (TBL – 71).
Alex Killorn (TBL – 17) gets ready for a faceoff.
David Savard (CBJ – 58) gets ready for a faceoff.
CBJ fans carry a “We Are The 5th Line” banner up their section.
Ryan McDonagh (TBL – 27) lays out Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28).
Ondrej Palat (TBL – 18) scores the lone goal for Tampa Bay against Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72).
Andrei Vasilevskiy (TBL – 88) makes a save against Ryan Dzingel (CBJ – 19).
Ondrej Palat (TBL – 18) and Alexandre Texier (CBJ – 42) race for the puck.
Steven Stamkos (TBL – 91) sucker punches Nick Foligno (CBJ -71) during a scrum.
Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) reacts to being sucker punched by Steven Stamkos (TBL – 91).
The Blue Jackets beat the Lightning to take a 3-0 lead in the series.