PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Lightning 2/10/2020 Rachel Lewis February 10, 2020 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 in OT Monday, February 10, 2020 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Liam Foudy (CBJ – 19) making his NHL debut after being an emergency call-up from the London Knights. Columbus native and former undisputed heavyweight champion James “Buster” Douglas waves to the crowd prior to the ceremonial puck drop. Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) shoves Mathieu Joseph (TBL – 7) away from Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). Gustav Nyquist (CBJ – 14) checks Alex Killorn (TBL – 17) into the boards. Nikita Kucherov (TBL – 86) awaits a faceoff. Kucherov scored both Tampa goals in the Lightning’s win. Curtis McElhinney (TBL – 35) makes a save against Riley Nash (CBJ – 20). Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) scores the Blue Jackets lone goal against Curtis McElhinney (TBL – 35). Braydon Coburn (TBL – 55) knocks Kevin Stenlund (CBJ – 11) into the Blue Jackets bench. Curtis McElhinney (TBL – 35) makes a save against Riley Nash (CBJ – 20). Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) pounces on the puck. Curtis McElhinney (TBL – 35) frees the puck from his leg pad. Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) checks Mathieu Joseph (TBL – 7) into the boards. Liam Foudy (CBJ – 19) pins Kevin Shattenkirk (TBL – 22) against the boards away from the puck. Nikita Kucherov (TBL – 86) scores the OT winning goal against Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related