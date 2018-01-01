PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Lightning 12/31/2017 Rachel Lewis December 31, 2017 The Columbus Blue Jackets close out 2017 with a 5-0 shutout loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning Sunday, December 31, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB – 88) shuts out the Blue Jackets 5-0. Victor Hedman (TB – 77) skates the puck away from Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9). Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB – 88) makes a save against Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71). Anton Stralman (TB – 6) nail Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) into the boards. A scuffle breaks out between Blue Jackets and Lightning players. Jake Dotchin (TB – 59) and Matt Calvert (CBJ – 11) exchange fists. Dan Girardi (TB – 5) is sent flying after a hit on Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8). Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB – 88) shoves Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) away from the crease. Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) races Tyler Johnson (TB – 9) to the puck. Tyler Johnson (TB – 9) shoves Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) into the boards. Nikita Kucherov (TB – 86) takes a shot on net. Tyler Johnson (TB – 9) scores his second goal of the game against Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70). Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) makes a save against Alex Killorn (TB – 17). Jordan Schroeder (CBJ – 14) faces off against Tyler Johnson (TB – 9). Jordan Schroeder (CBJ – 14) awaits the faceoff. Brayden Point (TB – 21) keeps the puck away from Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Nikita Kucherov (TB – 86) during a media timeout. Joonas Korpisalo (CBJ – 70) showers himself with water. Anton Stralman (TB – 6) awaits the faceoff. Mikhail Sergachev (TB – 98) skates the puck away from Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Anton Stralman (TB – 6) skates the puck away from Jordan Schroeder (CBJ – 14). Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) watches as Andrei Vasilevskiy (TB – 88) makes a save. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related