PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Kings 12/13/2018 Rachel Lewis December 13, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-1 Thursday, December 13, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Alex Iafallo (LA – 19) during warmups. Jonathan Quick (LA – 32) during warmups. Adrian Kempe (LA – 9) during warmups. Alex Iafallo (LA – 19) during warmups. Jonathan Quick (LA – 32) makes a save during warmups. Calvin Petersen (LA – 40) makes a save during warmups. Paul LaDue (LA – 2) during warmups. Sean Walker (LA – 61) during warmups. Brendan Leipsic (LA – 14) during warmups. Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) skates before the puck drop to start the game. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) skates around before the puck drops to start the game. Dustin Brown (LA – 23) plows into Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Brendan Leipsic (LA – 14) shoots the puck past David Savard (CBJ – 58). Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) gets ready for a faceoff. Matt Luff (LA – 64) and Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) watch the puck sail wide of the net. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) and Matt Luff (LA – 64) race towards the boards for the puck. Adrian Kempe (LA – 9) checks Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) into the boards. Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27) knocks Nate Thompson (LA – 44) off the puck. Jonathan Quick (LA – 32) makes a glove save. Jonathan Quick (LA – 32) chats with Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) during a media timeout. Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) celebrates his goal with teammates. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Dustin Brown (LA – 23). Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a glove save. Anze Kopitar (LA – 11) passes the puck past Ryan Murray (CBJ – 27). Dustin Brown (LA – 23) gets ready for a faceoff. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related