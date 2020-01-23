PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Jets 1/22/2020 Rachel Lewis January 22, 2020 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Mathieu Perreault (WPG – 85) knocks the pucks onto the ice for warmups. Laurent Brossoit (WPG – 30) during warmups. Columbus native Jack Roslovic (WPG – 28) during warmups. Jansen Harkins (WPG – 58) during warmups. Sami Niku (WPG – 8) during warmups. Andrew Copp (WPG – 9) during warmups. Connor Hellebuyck (WPG – 37) gets the backup nod prior to heading to St. Louis to participate in the 2020 NHL All-Star Game. Jack Roslovic (WPG – 28) during warmups. Patrik Laine (WPG – 29) takes a shot during warmups. David Savard (CBJ – 58) plows into Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG – 27). Blake Wheeler (WPG – 26) faces off against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Mason Appleton (WPG – 82) celebrates his goal. Patrik Laine (WPG – 29) skates through the Blue Jackets zone. Nikolaj Ehlers (WPG – 27) takes out teammate Blake Wheeler (WPG – 26). Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) makes a save against Mathieu Perreault (WPG – 85). Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) tangles with Kyle Connor (WPG – 81) in front of Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90). Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) skates up through the Blue Jackets zone. Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28; not pictured) scores the first of his two goals against Laurent Brossoit (WPG – 30). Laurent Brossoit (WPG – 30) makes a blinded save against Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Laurent Brossoit (WPG – 30) makes a save against Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Scott Harrington (CBJ – 4) knocks Andrew Copp (WPG – 9) into the Jets bench. Elvis Merzlikins (CBJ – 90) makes a save against Blake Wheeler (WPG – 26). Gustav Nyquist (CBJ – 14) celebrates his goal against Laurent Brossoit (WPG – 30). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related