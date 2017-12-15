PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Islanders 12/14/2017 Rachel Lewis December 14, 2017 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the New York Islanders 6-4 Thursday, December 14, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) faces off against Casey Cizikas (NYI – 53). Thomas Greiss (NYI – 1) keeps an eye on the puck as it comes towards him. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) shoves Adam Pelech (NYI – 50). Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) scores a goal against Thomas Greiss (NYI – 1). Thomas Greiss (NYI – 1) makes a save against Seth Jones (CBJ – 3). Thomas Greiss (NYI – 1) makes a save. The Blue Jackets celebrate Jewish Heritage Night with the lighting of the hanukkiah for the third night of Hanukkah. Tis the season. Boren Brothers Ice Crew member Kelly rocks an ugly sweater. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) celebrates his goal with teammates. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) knocks Anders Lee (NYI – 27) off the puck. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Jason Chimera (NYI – 25). Brock Nelson (NYI – 29) skates the puck away from Lukas Sedlak (CBJ – 45). Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Casey Cizikas (NYI – 53). Josh Bailey (NYI – 12) scores one of his three goals against Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72). Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) checks Brock Nelson (NYI – 29) into the boards. Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) checks Adam Pelech (NYI – 50) into the boards. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) scores a goal against Thomas Greiss (NYI – 1). This game-winning goal was Foligno’s 100th goal as a Blue Jacket. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related