PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Hurricanes 10/5/18 Rachel Lewis October 5, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets drop their 2018-19 home opener 3-1 to the Carolina Hurricanes Friday, October 5, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) stops pucks during warmups. Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) is all smiles during warmups. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) tosses a puck to a young fan during warmups. Newest member of the Blue Jackets Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) during warmups. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes his way to the ice during pre-game introductions. A delay with the game lighting system prior to the start of the game. Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) races Dougie Hamilton (CAR – 19) and Jaccob Slavin (CAR – 74) to the puck. Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) gets tangled up with Justin Williams (CAR – 14) and Trevor van Riemsdyk (CAR – 57). Curtis McElhinney (CAR – 35) makes a save. Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) passes the puck away from Calvin de Haan (CAR – 44). Curtis McElhinney (CAR – 35) makes a blind save screened by Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Curtis McElhinney (CAR – 35) makes a save against Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28). Jordan Staal (CAR – 11) pins Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) to the boards. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Sebastian Aho (CAR – 20). Calvin de Haan (CAR – 44) holds Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) against the boards. Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) races Justin Williams (CAR – 14) to the puck. Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13) and Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) share words prior to a faceoff. Curtis McElhinney (CAR – 35) awaits the faceoff. Lucas Wallmark (CAR – 71) wins the faceoff against Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17). Alexander Wennberg (CBJ – 10) awaits the faceoff. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related