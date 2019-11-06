PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Golden Knights 11/5/2019 Rachel Lewis November 5, 2019 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 2-1 to the Vegas Golden Knights Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Malcolm Subban (VGK – 30) during warmups. William Karlsson (VGK – 71) has some fans during warmups. Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK – 29) during pregame introductions. Cody Glass (VGK – 9) skates the puck through the neutral zone. Nicolas Roy (VGK – 10) pins Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) against the glass. William Karlsson (VGK – 71) hip checks Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) celebrates his goal with Dean Kukan (CBJ – 46) and David Savard (CBJ – 58). Reilly Smith (VGK – 19) celebrates his shorthanded goal with William Karlsson (VGK – 71). Smith scored both Vegas goals in the game. The Swedish National Women’s Soccer team is in attendance. The team takes on the US women’s national soccer team at MAPFRE Stadium this week. Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK – 29) makes a save. Welcome to Movember, Jon Merrill (VGK – 15). William Karlsson (VGK – 71) and Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) battle for the puck. Gustav Nyquist (CBJ – 14) having just past the puck up the boards. Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK – 29) keeps an eye on the play. Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK – 29) during a media timeout. Mark Stone (VGK – 61) knocks the puck away from Cam Atkinson (CBJ – 13), preventing a possible empty net goal as Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK – 29) is out of position. Nate Schmidt (VGK – 88) gets ready for a faceoff. Max Pacioretty (VGK – 67) gets ready for a faceoff. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) keeps the puck away form William Karlsson (VGK – 71). Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Related