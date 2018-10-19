PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Flyers 10/18/2018 Rachel Lewis October 18, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Philadelphia Flyers 6-3 Thursday, October 18, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Calvin Pickard (PHI – 33) catches a puck during warmups. Calvin Pickard (PHI – 33) keeps his eye on the puck during warmups. Travis Sanheim (PHI – 6) juggles a puck during warmups. Jakub Voracek (PHI – 93) has a laugh during warmups. Wayne Simmonds (PHI – 17) has a fan in Columbus. Dale Weise (PHI – 22) tosses a puck to a couple of young Flyers fans. Scott Laughton (PHI – 21) during warmups. Brian Elliott (PHI – 37) during warmups. Calvin Pickard (PHI – 33) during pregame introductions. Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) checks Scott Laughton (PHI – 21) into the boards. Claude Giroux (PHI – 28) has some words with Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) prior to the faceoff. Anthony Duclair (CBJ – 91) celebrates his goal with teammates. Taylor Grahl of the Boren Brothers Ice Crew rocks a pair of Snapchat Spectacles glasses while shoveling the ice. Shayne Gostisbehere (PHI – 53) has words with Jakub Voracek (PHI – 93) prior to a faceoff. Jakub Voracek (PHI – 93) waits for a faceoff. Jakub Voracek (PHI – 93) and Claude Giroux (PHI – 28) chat prior to a faceoff. Dale Weise (PHI – 22) and Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) keep an eye on the play. Calvin Pickard (PHI – 33) keeps an eye on the play in front of him. Calvin Pickard (PHI – 33) sports new Flyers mascot Gritty on his mask. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) and NHL linesman Scott Driscoll (68) chat before a faceoff. Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) celebrates his goal. Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) celebrates his goal with Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28). Bjorkstrand had the lone assist on the Milano goal. Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) takes a shot in the Flyers zone. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related