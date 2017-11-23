PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Flames 11/22/2017

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 in overtime Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Josh Anderson of the Blue Jackets scored the winning goal. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)
Mikael Backlund (CGY – 11) knocks the pucks to the ice for warmups.
Mike Smith (CGY – 41) during warmups.
Matthew Tkachuk (CGY – 19) during warmups.
Mike Smith (CGY – 41) keeps his eye on the puck during warmups.
Jaromir Jagr (CGY – 68) during warmups.
Troy Brouwer (CGY – 36) sports a mustache for Movember.
Eddie Lack (CGY – 31) squirts water at a young fan during warmups.
Jack Johnson (CBJ – 7) and Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) during a moment of silence for Hockey Fights Cancer.
Michael Frolik (CGY – 67) skates through the Calgary zone.
Lukas Sedlak (CBJ – 45) checks Kris Versteeg (CGY – 10) into the boards.
Mark Giodano (CGY – 5) skates the puck away from Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9).
Sonny Milano (CBJ – 22) checks Jaromir Jagr (CGY – 68) into the boards.