PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Flames 11/22/2017

The Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Calgary Flames 1-0 in overtime Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.  Josh Anderson of the Blue Jackets scored the winning goal.  (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey)

 

About The Author

Rachel Lewis
Photographer

I shoot junior hockey to the NHL throughout the US and Canada. My home base for 2017-18 is Columbus/Cleveland. Each season I travel to different cities to feature teams not regularly covered by IH. I played hockey for the Ohio State women's club hockey team and have been playing hockey since the early 90s.

