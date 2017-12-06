PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v Devils 12/5/2017 Rachel Lewis December 5, 2017 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 4-1 to the New Jersey Devils Tuesday, December 5, 2017 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) Keith Kinkaid (NJ – 1) during warmups. Retired NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr drops the puck for a ceremonial faceoff between Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) and Devils captain Andy Greene (NJ – 6). Brian Boyle (NJ – 11) slams Matt Calvert (CBJ – 11) into the glass. Steven Santini (NJ – 16) knocks Gabriel Carlsson (CBJ – 53) off the puck. Cory Schneider (NJ – 35) makes a blind glove save as he is screened by Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Sami Vatanen (NJ – 45) shoves Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) into the boards. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) watches as Cory Schneider (NJ – 35) makes a glove save. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) collides with Steven Santini (NJ – 16). Bill Davidge of Fox Sports chats with Dale Earnhardt, Jr during the 1st intermission. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) waits for the media timeout to end. Travis Zajac (NJ – 19) faces off against Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18). Stefan Noesen (NJ – 23) knocks Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) off the puck. Damon Severson (NJ – 28) waits for the faceoff. Andy Greene (NJ – 6) and Josh Anderson (CBJ – 77) battle for the puck. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Blake Coleman (NJ – 40). Steven Santini (NJ – 16) sends Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) flying on a hip check. Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) passes the puck as Jesper Bratt (NJ – 63) attempts to block it. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related