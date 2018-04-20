PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Capitals 4/19/2018 Rachel Lewis April 19, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose to the Washington Capitals 4-1 Thursday, April 19, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. The series is now tied at 2-2. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) A young Blue Jackets fan holds a sign with Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) on it. Mark Letestu (CBJ – 55) during warmups. Dmitry Orlov (WSH – 9) gets in the way of a puck headed towards Markus Nutivaara (CBJ – 65) and Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72). Matt Calvert (CBJ – 11) checks Michal Kempny (WSH – 6). Alex Ovechkin (WSH – 8) and Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28) skate up the ice. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Tom Wilson (WSH – 43). Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) skates the puck up the ice. T.J. Oshie (WSH – 77) celebrates his goal with Alex Ovechkin (WSH – 8) and Nicklas Backstrom (WSH – 19). Ovechkin assisted on the goal. Nick Foligno (CBJ – 71) knocks Jay Beagle (WSH – 83) off his feet. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) goes after Alex Chiasson (WSH – 39). Ian Cole (CBJ – 23) skates the puck through the Blue Jackets zone. Lars Eller (WSH – 20) waits for a faceoff. T.J. Oshie (WSH – 77) skates the puck away from Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8). Devante Smith-Pelly (WSH – 25) is blocked from the puck by Ian Cole (CBJ – 23). Seth Jones (CBJ – 3) skates the puck away from Chandler Stephenson (WSH – 18). Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) keeps an eye on the play. Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window) Related