PHOTO GALLERY: Blue Jackets v. Capitals 4/17/2018 Rachel Lewis April 18, 2018 The Columbus Blue Jackets lose 3-2 in 2OT against the Washington Capitals Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. Columbus leads the series 2-1. (Rachel Lewis – Inside Hockey) The calm before the storm. A CBJ fan has a sign for Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) during warmups. Braden Holtby (WSH – 70) during warmups. Jakub Vrana (WSH – 13) during warmups. A Blue Jackets fan chirps Alex Ovechkin (WSH – 8). The Blue Jackets fan base, The 5th Line, passes a flag through the crowd prior to the start of the game. Braden Holtby (WSH – 70) makes a save against Oliver Bjorkstrand (CBJ – 28). Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) takes a shot. Alex Ovechkin (WSH – 8) looks to make a pass. Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38) nails T.J. Oshie (WSH – 77) into the boards. Zach Werenski (CBJ – 8) attempts to knock the puck away from Alex Ovechkin (WSH – 8). Brooks Orpik (WSH – 44) knocks Matt Calvert (CBJ – 11) into Braden Holtby (WSH – 70). Pierre-Luc Dubois (CBJ – 18) celebrates his first goal in the playoffs. A kerfuffle breaks out amongst CBJ and Capitals players. The banner is raised recognizing the CBJ fan base, also known as The 5th Line. Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9) celebrates his game tying goal against Braden Holtby (WSH – 70). Braden Holtby (WSH – 70) makes a save against Boone Jenner (CBJ – 38). Braden Holtby (WSH – 70) during a media timeout. Braden Holtby (WSH – 70) makes a save against Matt Calvert (CBJ – 11). Braden Holtby (WSH – 70) makes a save against Artemi Panarin (CBJ – 9). Dmitry Orlov (WSH – 9) attempts to knock the puck away from Thomas Vanek (CBJ – 26). Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) leads the Jackets to the ice for the start of the first OT. Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) makes a save against Evgeny Kuznetsov (WSH – 92). Sergei Bobrovsky (CBJ – 72) awaits the faceoff. Nicklas Backstrom (WSH – 19) wins the faceoff against Brandon Dubinsky (CBJ – 17). The bearded brothers from another mother Ian Cole (CBJ – 23) and David Savard (CBJ – 58). The Washington Capitals celebrate their 2OT win over the Blue Jackets.